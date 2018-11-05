OPP say bodies found in a car near Oneida First Nation are of two men and a woman

Daily
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ON –   OPP have identified three bodies found near the Oneida First Nation, south of London, Ontario, as two men and a woman and have launched a major investigation into the discovery  Sunday, November 4, 2018.

Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)  responded Sunday, Nov., 4th, around 10 a.m. to an area near Bodkin Road and Jones Drive in the Municipality of Middlesex Centre, after the discovery of three deceased persons.

The investigation has now expanded to include  the Middlesex OPP Major Crime Unit, OPP West Region Criminal Operations and OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) who are investigating the circumstances of the deaths, under the direction of Detective Inspector Pete Liptrott of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

The deaths are being treated as suspicious. The deceased have been identified only as two males and one female. A post mortem examination has been scheduled for Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto.

The investigation is ongoing.

The bodies were found in an are close to where the remains of 48-year-old, Douglas Hill of Six Nations was discovered  in August a year ago. Hill had been listed as a missing person in June of 2017.  His body was found in August and the case became a homicide investigation.  Three people were eventually charged as accessories in his death but charges against all three were  dropped last month.

Oneida First Nation Chief Jessica Hill  issued a statement Monday  sending prayers and condolences to the families of the deceased found near the community. She says the deceased are not from Oneida, a small community where three people missing would be noticed.

She said the “incident is of great concern for our Nation and demonstrates an issue for our community safety and the greater need for additional policing and/or security personnel within our territory.”

Bodkin Road northbound at Jones Drive remains closed while police continue their investigation. Motorists are requested to utilize an alternative travel route during this time.

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Middlesex County OPP Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

