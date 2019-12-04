Grand Erie Secondary Schools Closed December 4th

All Ontario Secondary schools will be closed province wide Wednesday December 4th as part of a job action by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF). The closure affects all students from 14 secondary schools in Brantford, Brant County, Haldimand, Norfolk including secondary school students from Six Nations and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. Teachers would remain on the job if a deal can be reached before December 4th. The one day closure is part of province wide job action being undertaken by the OSSTF as they continue to negotiate a new deal with the Province of Ontario. It comes as escalation of job action that began on November 26th that included information pickets and a limited withdrawal of services. The services being withdrawn include participation in EQAO preparation…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice