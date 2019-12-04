GoFund Me for Six Nations Youth Hurt in Car Accident

By Donna Duric Writer Six Nations woman Lyndsay Jamieson has started a GoFund Me campaign on behalf of a 5-year-old boy seriously injured during last weekend’s intense ice storm. Johnny Hill is currently being treated at McMaster University Children’s Hospital for injuries sustained on Dec. 1 when he slipped and fell in an icy parking lot. At the time, a pick-up truck was backing up and as a result, Johnny was run over. He remains in critical condition according to the GoFund Me campaign update. Johnny was placed in a medically-induced coma but has since awoken. Johnny sustained numerous injuries but his chances of survival look good, according to the Gofund Me campaign. Because the tragic incident was so unexpected, both of his parents are out of work until the…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice