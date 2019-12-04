Local News
ticker

GoFund Me for Six Nations Youth Hurt in Car Accident

December 4, 2019 319 views
Johnny Hill

By Donna Duric Writer Six Nations woman Lyndsay Jamieson has started a GoFund Me campaign on behalf of a 5-year-old boy seriously injured during last weekend’s intense ice storm. Johnny Hill is currently being treated at McMaster University Children’s Hospital for injuries sustained on Dec. 1 when he slipped and fell in an icy parking lot. At the time, a pick-up truck was backing up and as a result, Johnny was run over. He remains in critical condition according to the GoFund Me campaign update. Johnny was placed in a medically-induced coma but has since awoken. Johnny sustained numerous injuries but his chances of survival look good, according to the Gofund Me campaign. Because the tragic incident was so unexpected, both of his parents are out of work until the…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Brantford Police Conducting Shooting Investigation

December 5, 2019 105

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police are continuing to investigate a shooter who fired at a residence late Wednesday…

Read more
Daily

Manitoba NDP seek honorary premier title for Louis Riel 

December 5, 2019 35

WINNIPEG -Manitoba’s Opposition wants to give the title of honorary first premier to Metis leader Louis…

Read more