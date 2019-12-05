Status Cards Will Still be Accepted in Place of Gas Cards

With the phasing out of the Ontario Gas Card used to purchase tax-exempt fuel on reserves, there is some confusion over what card people will be able to use to continue to purchase tax-exempt fuel.

The Ontario Gas Card will be discontinued on Jan. 1, 2020 in favour of a return to using Status Cards to purchase tax-exempt fuel. Retailers will still continue to accept Ontario Gas Cards until Jan. 31, 2020.

But obtaining any new card or a new status card is not necessary, according to the Web site OntarioCanada.com, which details the changes the Ministry of Finance is making to the program.

In place of the Ontario Gas Card, the Ministry of Finance will accept the following as proof of entitlement to the tax exemption:

-First Nation individuals would use a Certificate of Indian Status or Secure Certificate of Indian Status Card, commonly referred to as simply “status cards.” Status cards are issued by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) to a person registered as an “Indian” under the provisions of the Indian Act. A temporary confirmation of registration document could also be used, which is an official document issued by ISC while an individual awaits their Status Card.

-Band Councils would use a unique identifier which would be issued by Ontario.

The Ontario government says using a status card as proof of entitlement for the tax exemption will support the government’s 2016 budget commitments to use a more secure card instead of an Ontario Gas Card.

Watch Turtle Island News for any changes or updates.

