Holiday RIDE Program Kicks Off on Six Nations

The Six Nations Police along with Fire and Ambulance Services have begun their annual holiday R.I.D.E. program with a checkpoint in Ohsweken.

Standing for Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere, the first R.I.D.E. program started in Etobicoke, Ontario in 1977. Since it has spread across the country as a way for police agencies to catch drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Through the use of spot checks around the Six Nations, police will be out in full force during the holidays, stopping drivers and reminding them to travel safe. Police are also reminding drivers that school children will be on holidays so motorists need to be extra vigilant of pedestrians during the holidays.

Six Nations Police wish everyone a happy and safe holiday season. If you see or suspect that someone is driving impaired, contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or call 911.

