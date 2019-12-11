Local News
SAO Retires Finance, director gives notice: Six Nations Elected Council committees being dropped, new ones created

December 11, 2019 221 views

Six Nations Elected Council’s orientation process is continuing amid the sudden retirement of the SAO and notice served by the Director of Finance. SAO Dayle Bomberry’s retirement took effect last Friday after more than a decade of service. Turtle Island News has also learned the Director of Finance has served notice. In addition the orientation appears to have switched gears to a restructuring of the council. While much of the new Elected Council are holdovers from the last council committees are being dropped and new ones added. An orientation process normally has departments explaining what they do and what they are doing and is held in open sessions. This council closed the doors. This orientation was broken up into two segments, an Internal Department portion and an External Organization portion….

