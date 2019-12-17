Contempt case of Indigenous women arrested at Alton Gas site delayed until April

By Michael Tutton

THE CANADIAN PRESS

HALIFAX – A contempt of court hearing for three Indigenous women

arrested at a construction site north of Halifax has been

rescheduled for late April in the latest of a series of delays.

The women’s lawyer, Michael McDonald, is arguing before Nova

Scotia Supreme Court that the women had the right to be on Alton

Natural Gas property along the Shubenacadie River.

The three defendants, Darlene Gilbert, Madonna Bernard and Paula

Isaac, were taken into custody in April after they allegedly broke

an injunction to stay off the work site.

Alton Gas plans to use water from the 73-kilometre tidal river to

create large underground storage caverns, but the three women say

they fear the waterway cutting through the centre of the province

will be polluted from the briny discharges.

Justice Timothy Gabriel said in court that arguments McDonald

made this summer were procedurally incorrect and asked him to refile

his position by February.

The parties also said in court they will resume the contempt

hearing on April 27 and 28.

The judge was critical of documents filed by McDonald in

September, saying, “I’m looking at it, and I’m saying this isn’t

the way documents are supposed to be when they’re in the court.”

Gabriel said it wasn’t clear in McDonald’s submissions which

affidavits were responding to Alton Gas’s contempt motion and which

were part of separate constitutional arguments over aboriginal

title.

“You’re delaying getting (to court) by not putting the documents

in the proper form,” the judge said.

McDonald says he will make a case against the injunction based on

a 1752 treaty with the Crown and an aboriginal title claim for the

lands currently being used by Alton Gas.

The lawyer has said the case is a second opportunity to get a

ruling on aboriginal title after a 2005 Supreme Court of Canada

decision on aboriginal logging rights in Nova Scotia and New

Brunswick. In that case, the court dismissed the claims of

aboriginal title.

Gilbert, Bernard and Isaac were arrested April 10. Affidavits

filed by police two days later alleged the women breached conditions

set out in the injunction limiting protesters to a designated area.

An officer alleged each of the women was “found to be occupying

an area on the property which was outside that designated area.” He

said they were given numerous opportunities to comply with the

injunction in order to avoid arrest, but they refused.

The arrests were carried out while police erected roadblocks in

the area to prevent the public from entering. They told reporters at

the time the step was taken to ensure public safety.

