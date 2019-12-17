Court to hear First Nations’ challenge of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

VANCOUVER – Four British Columbia Indigenous groups are set to

argue in the Federal Court of Appeal that the Canadian government

failed to consult adequately with them before its latest approval of

the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

A three-day hearing is scheduled to begin today in Vancouver to

consider legal challenges launched by the Tsleil-Waututh Nation,

Squamish Nation, Coldwater **>Indian Band<** and a coalition of small

First Nations in the Fraser Valley.

Several First Nations, environmental groups and the City of

Vancouver had originally filed challenges making a range of

arguments including that the project threatens southern resident

killer whales off B.C.’s coast.

The court only allowed six First Nations to proceed and called

for an expedited hearing focused on the federal government’s

consultation with Indigenous communities between August 2018 and

June 2019.

Two First Nations have since dropped out of the appeal after

signing deals with Trans Mountain Corp., the Crown corporation that

operates the pipeline and is building the expansion.

The Tsleil-Waututh and environmental groups filed leave to appeal

to the Supreme Court of Canada, arguing that a broader hearing was

necessary, but the high court has not yet issued a decision.

Leaders of the four Indigenous groups that are still challenging

the project are expected to speak at a news conference before the

hearing begins this morning.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has twice approved a

plan to triple the capacity of the pipeline from Alberta’s oilsands

to a shipping terminal in Metro Vancouver.

The Federal Court of Appeal tore up the original approval in

August 2018, citing both an insufficient environmental review and

inadequate Indigenous consultation.

The Liberal government ordered the National Energy Board, now

known as the Canada Energy Regulator, to conduct a new review

focusing on marine impacts, which was completed in February.

The government also appointed retired Supreme Court justice Frank

Iacobucci to oversee a new phase of consultation with affected

Indigenous communities, before it approved the project a second time

in June.

However, the four Indigenous groups allege that the government

came into consultations having predetermined the outcome.

“Many of the Indigenous and First Nation applicants now allege

that the poor quality and hurried nature of this further

consultation rendered it inadequate,” Federal Court of Appeal

Justice David Stratas said in his decision allowing the legal

challenges to proceed.

The governments of Alberta and Saskatchewan, which support the

pipeline expansion, have joined the case as interveners.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16,

2019. – CP-

