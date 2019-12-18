Six Nations Election hangs in the balance council reviewing concerns

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is taking another week to look at concerns raised over the recent election, two appeals and the fate of the Chief Election Polling Officer ((CEPO)). The council chambers were packed with community members last Tuesday as Alaina VanEvery told council her appeal had been rejected but she had concerns with the legitimacy of the election and the CEPO. SNEC said they needed more time to look at the complex issue. Councillor Wendelyn Johnson said Council is not debating the merits of the concerns brought forth by multiple community members. “At the end of the day the accountability lies here, with this system. We’re having big discussions about that and what that means in terms of legal ramifications and so on…” She…
Related Posts
Annual Christmas Concerts in full swing
December 18, 2019 73
Jamieson Kindergarten students belt out a Christmas tune during their annual Christmas concert. Photo by Donna…
SNEC seeking $200,000 from farmer after promising to look at removing injunctions against Six Nations People
December 18, 2019 114
By Justin Lethbridge and Lynda Powless Writers The same night Six Nations Elected Council agreed to…