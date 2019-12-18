Six Nations Election hangs in the balance council reviewing concerns

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is taking another week to look at concerns raised over the recent election, two appeals and the fate of the Chief Election Polling Officer ((CEPO)). The council chambers were packed with community members last Tuesday as Alaina VanEvery told council her appeal had been rejected but she had concerns with the legitimacy of the election and the CEPO. SNEC said they needed more time to look at the complex issue. Councillor Wendelyn Johnson said Council is not debating the merits of the concerns brought forth by multiple community members. “At the end of the day the accountability lies here, with this system. We’re having big discussions about that and what that means in terms of legal ramifications and so on…” She…



