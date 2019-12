The Perfect Storm: Homelessness in the city

By Donna Duric Writer BRANTFORD – At least two dozen homeless people in Brantford were left scrambling to find a place to stay for the winter after their tent city was shut down. In a city struggling with overflowing shelters and a lack of affordable housing, homeless people are sleeping in ATM lobbies, stairwells, and finding brief respite in overnight shelters. Although the camp seemed to provide a homelessness solution from the perspective of the people who lived there, at least one shelter manager in Brantford believes otherwise. “I think the camp being shut down is a good thing,” said Tim Philp, executive director of Rosewood House, a 24-hour co-ed shelter. “I guarantee you that if that camp continued, someone would’ve died there.” The six-month long encampment came to an…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page