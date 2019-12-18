The Perfect Storm: Homelessness in the city

By Donna Duric Writer BRANTFORD – At least two dozen homeless people in Brantford were left scrambling to find a place to stay for the winter after their tent city was shut down. In a city struggling with overflowing shelters and a lack of affordable housing, homeless people are sleeping in ATM lobbies, stairwells, and finding brief respite in overnight shelters. Although the camp seemed to provide a homelessness solution from the perspective of the people who lived there, at least one shelter manager in Brantford believes otherwise. “I think the camp being shut down is a good thing,” said Tim Philp, executive director of Rosewood House, a 24-hour co-ed shelter. “I guarantee you that if that camp continued, someone would’ve died there.” The six-month long encampment came to an…
Related Posts
Annual Christmas Concerts in full swing
December 18, 2019 73
Jamieson Kindergarten students belt out a Christmas tune during their annual Christmas concert. Photo by Donna…
SNEC seeking $200,000 from farmer after promising to look at removing injunctions against Six Nations People
December 18, 2019 114
By Justin Lethbridge and Lynda Powless Writers The same night Six Nations Elected Council agreed to…