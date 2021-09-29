Local News
MEET THE CHIEF: Munsee-Delaware Nation is a passion for Chief Mark Peters

September 29, 2021 36 views
Munsee-Delaware Nation Chief Mark Peters

By Victoria Gray Writer Learning and spreading the long history of the Munsee-Delaware Nation has become a passion for Elected Chief Mark Peters. “That’s the sort of things I like to do as chief,” he said. “I see it as part of my job. I have no job description. I don’t think there’s a job description for a chief. I guess it’s what you think is important for people and the larger public. I think really concentrating on these things that we’re all moving toward understanding our histories and reclaiming our culture and traditions and ceremonies. That’s what I see as my job, and trying to impress that upon our people here.” In addition to history, he has also worked to secure the future of the nation by keeping it…

