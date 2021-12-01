MEET THE CHIEF: Curve Lake First Nation Chief Emily Whetung

By Victoria Gray Writer The community in Curve Lake First Nation rallied around each other at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and have continued to support each other in a way that amazes Chief Emily Whetung. “We just generally worked to support each other,” she said. “I think that’s what sets First Nations apart, is that we have that collective identity and we still care for each other and the community. We still mean something to each other and you can see that” she said. Whetung is excited about her community. “I’m so proud of how my council came together, how our community came together and did really hard things to keep everybody safe and to be in the position of having such an incredible team.” The Anishnaabeg Nation…
