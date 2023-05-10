Local News
SNEC seeking more Jordan’s Principle funds

May 10, 2023 51 views

By Turtle Island News staff Six Nations Jordan’s Principle funds have increased significantly in the last few years, but Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) may be advocating for more to ensure students have adequate support after long stints out of the classroom. SNEC approved Six Nations Health Services application to Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) for Jordan’s Principle funds for just over than $8 million at the General Finance meeting on May 1. But many councillors want to push for more including funds for tutoring, mental health support, water connections and more. Elected Chief Mark Hill said it seems like Six Nations students have suffered more than others through the pandemic and with the recent Public Service Alliance of Canada strike. That strike included federal teachers, which forced the closure of Six…

