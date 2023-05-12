NEWS ALERT: Mississaugas of Credit First Nations claiming Six Nations’1784 Haldimand Proclamation not a treaty

TORONTO- In seeking intervenor status in Six Nations of the Grand River’s massive land rights lawsuit, the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) are challenging whether the 1784 Haldimand Proclamation, that sets out Six Nations lands, is a treaty and arguing they did not receive proper compensation for lands they sold.

Nuri G. Frame, MCFN lawyer, told the court this morning, in the third day of an intervenor hearing into Six Nations land rights case, the MCFN needs to be part of Six Nations’ massive land rights case in order to provide their historical intrepretation of events that occurred over 200 years ago.

Frame told the court MCFN disagrees with claims the Haldimand Proclamation is a treaty.

He said MCFN thought instead Six Nations massive court case was a “narrow reserve based claim” and claimed they did not recieve any information the case would expand beyond that.

He said MCFN did not receive any of the expert reports and “we suggested something improper or fishing was going on.”..MORE TO COME

