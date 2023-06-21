Local News
Hamilton’s founding history is changing

June 21, 2023 27 views
Aug 14, 2021 — A statue of Sir John A. Macdonald was pulled to the ground in Gore Park in Hamilton. Now two years later the city is changing the signage on the site where the statue won’t be re-installed (Photo by Lisa Iesse and supplied photo)

Hamilton is revisiting the city’s founding history to be inclusive By Lisa Iesse Writer HAMILTON -The City of Hamilton is working with Indigenous people in what could be seen as a step towards changing its image as the “Hate Capital of Canada.” The city has begun constructing a number of signs at important urban landmarks that are rewriting the city’s history to include the Indigenous perspectives. At the sites the city signs acknowledge the statues or monuments on site could be “problematic” for the Indigenous community. In Stoney Creek at the Augustus Jones statue a new sign is up that reads: “The City of Hamilton is working together with the community to provide a broader and more inclusive view of the past which may challenge some to rethink what they held…

