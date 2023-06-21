Hamilton’s founding history is changing

Hamilton is revisiting the city’s founding history to be inclusive By Lisa Iesse Writer HAMILTON -The City of Hamilton is working with Indigenous people in what could be seen as a step towards changing its image as the “Hate Capital of Canada.” The city has begun constructing a number of signs at important urban landmarks that are rewriting the city’s history to include the Indigenous perspectives. At the sites the city signs acknowledge the statues or monuments on site could be “problematic” for the Indigenous community. In Stoney Creek at the Augustus Jones statue a new sign is up that reads: “The City of Hamilton is working together with the community to provide a broader and more inclusive view of the past which may challenge some to rethink what they held…
