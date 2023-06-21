Six Nations Elected Council looking at environmental bylaws

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) plans to make bylaws for the territory a priority for the next council by holding a referendum during council elections this fall. Phil Monture, former director of the Six Nations Lands and Resources Department told SNEC without environmental standards the community is risking one its greatest resources, the largest Carolinian forest in Canada. “What I’m seeking is that this council actually have a plebiscite set at the same time as the next election so we can see the next council coming in can at least have a mandate to start establishing rules and regulations on development and measures to protect the environment even from the dumping of contaminated soils outside of our territory, we know what chaos that has been,” he said. SNEC passed a…



