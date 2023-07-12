Local News
AFN opens finances, as calls for reinstatement fail

July 12, 2023 43 views
Chiefs, band council members and delegates from First Nations across the country have gathered in Halifax for the Assembly of First Nations annual general assembly, pictured July 11, 2023. (CTV)

AFN controversy ends no vote to reinstate RoseAnne Archibald HALIFAX -Former Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Chief RoseAnne Archibald is out. After debate held up the AFN meeting for almost two hours during its opening Tuesday morning attempts to seek re-instatement of the former National Chief failed when a resolution to reinstate her didn’t make it. Archibald is attending the meetings virtually and spoke again criticizing the process and calling her firing a coup. Before the gathering got underway, the organization announced it was sharing the past decade’s worth of financial statements, which it said “confirm the absence of any financial concerns.’’ The dramatic vote to remove RoseAnne Archibald as the first female leader of the largest First Nations advocacy organization in Canada “was not taken lightly,’’ the AFN’s new…

