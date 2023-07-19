Six Nations Fall Fair to get $70,000 injection

Six Nations’ 154th annual Fall Fair got a boost to help run the much loved fair amid skyrocketing inflation. The Six Nations Agricultural Society (SNAG) asked Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) for $60,000 in June and were told the finance department would look into it. The fair board returned to SNEC’s General Finance Committee meeting on July 17 to reiterate their needs, including 24-hour security and to help fund the midway, which was projected to cost more than $100,000. SNEC agreed to fund $70,000 from the Ontario First Nation Limited Partnership to help the fair run smoothly. “Due to the price increases this year, everything has gone sky high, but we’ve secured the midway rides and the balance is to be paid,” she said. “I think if you notice it…
