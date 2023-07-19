Local News
ticker

Six Nations Fall Fair to get $70,000 injection

July 19, 2023 56 views

Six Nations’ 154th annual Fall Fair got a boost to help run the much loved fair amid skyrocketing inflation. The Six Nations Agricultural Society (SNAG) asked Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) for $60,000 in June and were told the finance department would look into it. The fair board returned to SNEC’s General Finance Committee meeting on July 17 to reiterate their needs, including 24-hour security and to help fund the midway, which was projected to cost more than $100,000. SNEC agreed to fund $70,000 from the Ontario First Nation Limited Partnership to help the fair run smoothly. “Due to the price increases this year, everything has gone sky high, but we’ve secured the midway rides and the balance is to be paid,” she said. “I think if you notice it…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Manitoba increases funding for missing person investigations, support

July 19, 2023 33

By Dave Baxter  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The province announced this week they are investing millions…

Read more
Six Nations Police had their hands full when a transport truck overturned at Fifth Line turning onto Chiefswood Road Monday (July 17) holding up traffic for most of the day. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Six Nations Police had their hands full when a transport truck overturned

July 19, 2023 773

Six Nations Police had their hands full when a transport truck overturned at Fifth Line turning…

Read more