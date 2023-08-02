Local News
Development on Haldimand Tract…Yes or No

August 2, 2023 54 views

Six Nations Consultation and Accommodations Process (CAP) Team told Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) they need to make a decision when it comes to development on Haldimand Tract: Either continue to let it happen, or stand up in court. Phil Monture, former director of Lands and Resources, told SNEC development in Brantford has only sped up in the last four years and doesn’t show signs of stopping. He said if they want a piece of the multi-million dollar pie they’ll have to take a hard stance and probably go through a lengthy court battle to get it. “Are we going to take them on or are we going to try to work out agreements? Are we going toward litigation? Who has the legal duty to consult between Ontario and the…

