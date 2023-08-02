Manitoba Minister claims he is Métis … but no one else agrees

By Steve Lambert THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- A Manitoba cabinet minister who is facing questions about his claim of being Metis says he is on a personal journey about his heritage. Environment Minister Kevin Klein says an uncle on his mother’s side had status granted by the Painted Feather Woodland Metis, and he applied and was granted status as well. The Manitoba Métis Federation itself doesn’t recognize the Painted Feather Woodland Metis neither does the Métis Nation of Ontario. Instead they say its a business based in a private residence near Bancroft Ont Klein’s comments follow a CBC investigation that said there is no sign of Metis or Indigenous ancestors on his mother’s side, going back five generations. The Painted Feather Woodland Metis are not recognized by the Manitoba Metis…



