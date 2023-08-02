Local News
ticker

Manitoba Minister claims he is Métis … but no one else agrees

August 2, 2023 43 views

By Steve Lambert THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- A Manitoba cabinet minister who is facing questions about his claim of being Metis says he is on a personal journey about his heritage. Environment Minister Kevin Klein says an uncle on his mother’s side had status granted by the Painted Feather Woodland Metis, and he applied and was granted status as well. The Manitoba Métis Federation itself doesn’t recognize the Painted Feather Woodland Metis neither does the Métis Nation of Ontario. Instead they say its a business based in a private residence near Bancroft Ont Klein’s comments follow a CBC investigation that said there is no sign of Metis or Indigenous ancestors on his mother’s side, going back five generations. The Painted Feather Woodland Metis are not recognized by the Manitoba Metis…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage

August 2, 2023 63

  Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years…

Read more
National News

Blackfoot traditions the basis of outdoor recovery camp

August 2, 2023 39

 By Theodora Macleod  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For Alvin Mills and his organization, Kii maa pii…

Read more