Six Nations Walk the Tract aimed at gaining allies for law suit

August 2, 2023 52 views

A friendship walk along the Haldimand Tract and campaign intended to gain support from allies outside the community for Six Nations land and financial litis taking a back seat to the fair. Tuesday Johnson-MacDonald, founder of TAP Resources, and organizer of the Walk the Tract event presented branding options to Six Nations Elected Council at its July 25 general Council meeting, but walked away with more than she bargained for. The Six Nations Fall Fair and the Walk the Tract event were both scheduled to run September 7, 8 and 9, but Elected Chief Mark Hill said the events may both see higher attendance numbers if they weren’t “competing.” “We’ve been trying to revitalize our fall fair,” he said. “Do we have enough to go around?” Initially he hesitated to…

