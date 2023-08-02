Local News
National Indigenous agenda impacted by Trudeau’s sweeping Cabinet shuffle

August 2, 2023 46 views

By Shari Narine Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Reaction to a wholesale Cabinet shuffle by Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which included the removal of two ministers integral to the national Indigenous agenda, demonstrates a divide of perspectives between First Nations and Metis in Ontario. Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare is frustrated that Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller and Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti have been replaced. First Nations have been working with Lametti on an action plan to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People which was passed into legislation through Canada’s United Nations Declaration Act two years ago. Work was also ongoing with Miller on changes to the specific claims policy and additions to reserve reform, among other issues. “We just get hopefully…

