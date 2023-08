Two Row on the Grand 2023 paddled its way from Cambridge to Port Maitland down the Grand River. The 10 day paddle saw the largest number of canoes yet. The made their way down with wampum belts and were spotted as they made their way through Six Nations under the Chiefswood Road bridge heading to the lake. (Photo by Terrylyn Brant)…



