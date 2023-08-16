Six Nations Elected Council grants $6,000 to local athletes

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Six Nations gives $6,000 to athletes travelling to the Canadian Nationals tournament in Saskatoon. The motion was moved by Councillor Helen Miller and seconded by Councillor Kerry Bomberry on Tuesday (August 8) at the General Council meeting over Zoom. The funds will help pay travel expenses for four Six Nations athletes travelling to Saskatoon for a softball tournament including Cara Skye, Chole Bomberry, Tess Squire and Kyla Miller. The four received $1,500 each to be able to attend the Canadian Nationals tournament in Saskatchewan, from August 8 to 13. The funds came from the Ontario First Nations Limited Partnership (OFNLP) and the donation fund. Councillor Michelle Bomberry asked if the council would also support 11 athletes from Six Nations who went to Calgary. But…



