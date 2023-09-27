Local News
SN Elected Council approves Community Engagement standards

September 27, 2023 27 views

Six Nations Elected Council is set to follow a new protocol when it comes to Community Engagement. The Community Engagement Process (CEP) was passed at Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) Political Liaison meeting on September 25 and is set to go into effect on April 1, 2024. This will give employees time to educate themselves on the process, but in April all SNEC public consultations will have to follow a 10-step guide to gather community input around all of SNEC’s projects. The name was changed from the Community Engagement Standards (CES) at the meeting as part of the approval of the guide. SNEC experienced technical difficulties and the conversation before passing the CEP was not available online. Tabitha Curley, owner of Fluid Consulting, led the Community Engagement Standards (CES) project…

