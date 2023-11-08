Six Nations man charged in gunfire exchange with police

By Lynda Powless Editor A 40-year-old Six Nations man is facing a series of charges after being involved in a standoff and gunfire exchange with police last week. Six Nations Police were called at about 11:30 p.m. to a Chiefswood Road address Oct., 31st, Halloween night, after receiving complaints that a man had been seen walking along Chiefswood Road, between Fifth and Sixth Line roads, armed with a firearm and threatening he was “cop hunting.” Turtle Island News has learned that the man walked along Chiefswood Road, past the newspaper and stopped at Grand River Enterprises, that had a nightshift working, where he engaged in a short conversation with a security guard. Sources said he told the security guard “he was cop hunting.” He asked if they saw any cops…