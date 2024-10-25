National News
ticker

Coast Guard begins removal of oil from historic war shipwreck

October 25, 2024 30 views

By Radha Agarwal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new expedition has begun to extract the oil stored in the USAT Brigadier General M.G. Zalinski Second World War shipwreck, aiming to reduce its ongoing threat to the surrounding environment. On Oct. 10, Diane Lebouthillier, minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard awarded Resolve Marine a $4.9 million contract to carry out the task. “A 2023 technical assessment suggests there is approximately 27,000 litres of oil remaining within the wreck,” said Kiri Westnedge, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard. The U.S. had employed the 77-metre ship M.G. Zalinski to transport army supplies and heavy fuel oil from Seattle to Whittier, Alaska, as part of the war effort in 1946. It struck a rocky outcrop and sank to the southeast of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Biden at last visits Indian Country, where he will apologize for 150-year-old boarding school policy

October 25, 2024 19

PHOENIX (AP) — President Joe Biden is using his long-promised first presidential visit to Indian Country…

Read more
National News

Fort France town council loses second councillor with Olson resignation

October 25, 2024 19

By Ken Kellar Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Fort Frances town council has lost another sitting councillor,…

Read more