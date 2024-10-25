National News
ticker

Film from Mohawk actor/writer/director set for national release

October 25, 2024 26 views

By Sam Laskaris Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Kaniehtiio Horn was keen to display her acting abilities. And thus Horn, a member of Kahnawake Mohawk Territory in Quebec, decided to take matters into her own hands. Horn wrote, directed and is also the star of a comedic thriller titled Seeds, which will start screenings at theatres across Canada on Oct. 25. Seeds had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last month. “I think my inspiration was basically creating something for myself to showcase my abilities as an actress,” Horn said. “I was tired of waiting around for basically for someone to write a lead in a film for me to showcase my range.” Seeds is Horn’s directorial debut. The 83-minute film features Horn playing a character named Ziggy,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Biden at last visits Indian Country, where he will apologize for 150-year-old boarding school policy

October 25, 2024 19

PHOENIX (AP) — President Joe Biden is using his long-promised first presidential visit to Indian Country…

Read more
National News

Fort France town council loses second councillor with Olson resignation

October 25, 2024 19

By Ken Kellar Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Fort Frances town council has lost another sitting councillor,…

Read more