2021 Census data highlights Indigenous identity gaps in Squamish

October 25, 2024 19 views

By Bhagyashree Chatterjee, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Did you know that 5.4% of Squamish’s population identifies as Indigenous? That’s 1,285 people—mostly people from First Nations and Métis —who call this scenic town home. The 2021 Census paints a picture of how Indigenous identity is growing and evolving in Squamish, revealing trends that go beyond just numbers. Let’s dive in. Indigenous identity and ancestry – what’s the difference? The census data shows that while 1,285 residents in Squamish identify as Indigenous, 430 more report having Indigenous ancestry but don’t actively identify as such. What’s going on here? Simply put, it’s a matter of how people feel connected to their heritage. Some people know they have Indigenous roots but may not engage in cultural practices or identify within the community’s legal or…

