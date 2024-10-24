McIntosh Indian Residential School research needs more funding

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter GRASSY NARROWS – The project to search for unmarked graves on the grounds of the closed McIntosh Indian Residential School has surveyed four hectares (10 acres) of land so far. But the school property comprised more than 840 hectares, Wiikwogaming Tiinahtiisiiwin Project consultant Janalee Jodouin said Wednesday. “It is the start of bringing the children home,” she said. “And that’s what this is about: bringing the children home. This is the beginning.” Additional ground searches are planned but require continued support from the federal government, the project said in a recent news release. The area that needs to be investigated on the ground could be narrowed down considerably by high-tech aerial surveying – but that, too, is dependent on funding, she said. The…



