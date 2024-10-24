National News
ticker

McIntosh Indian Residential School research needs more funding

October 24, 2024 26 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter GRASSY NARROWS – The project to search for unmarked graves on the grounds of the closed McIntosh Indian Residential School has surveyed four hectares (10 acres) of land so far. But the school property comprised more than 840 hectares, Wiikwogaming Tiinahtiisiiwin Project consultant Janalee Jodouin said Wednesday. “It is the start of bringing the children home,” she said. “And that’s what this is about: bringing the children home. This is the beginning.” Additional ground searches are planned but require continued support from the federal government, the project said in a recent news release. The area that needs to be investigated on the ground could be narrowed down considerably by high-tech aerial surveying – but that, too, is dependent on funding, she said. The…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Search of Manitoba landfill for remains of slain First Nations women on track: Kinew

October 24, 2024 114

WINNIPEG, MAN-(CP)The effort to find the remains of two slain First Nations women believed to be…

Read more
National News

5 million adults without primary care, surgeries returning to normal: CIHI report

October 24, 2024 27

The Canadian Press-A new report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information says 83 per cent…

Read more