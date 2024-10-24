National News
Search of Manitoba landfill for remains of slain First Nations women on track: Kinew

October 24, 2024 114 views

WINNIPEG, MAN-(CP)The effort to find the remains of two slain First Nations women believed to be in a landfill is on track and excavation in the target area is set to start in early December, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Wednesday. “I hope that everybody in the province and across the country sees that Manitoba values and honours Indigenous women,” Kinew told reporters as he stood at the Prairie Green Landfill north of Winnipeg. Kinew also addressed the families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, who joined him at the site. “I hope that as you see the progress that’s been brought here today that it brings you some measure of healing,” the premier said. Preliminary excavation of a four-metre-deep top layer of material — above the area that searchers…

