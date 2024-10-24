National News
5 million adults without primary care, surgeries returning to normal: CIHI report

October 24, 2024 26 views

The Canadian Press-A new report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information says 83 per cent of adults in this country have a regular primary-care provider, but that still leaves 5.4 million adults without one. It says seniors 65 years and older are more likely to have access to a family doctor or nurse practitioner than younger adults between 18 and 34. Access to primary care is highest in Ontario and lowest in Nunavut. The CIHI report released Thursday morning measures the baseline of health priorities agreed upon by the federal government and the provinces and territories. Federal health minister Mark Holland says there will be a report every year to measure progress across the country. In addition to improving access to primary care, the priorities include reducing wait times…

