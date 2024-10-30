Six Nations interim CEO resigns

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is searching for another CEO. Current interim CEO Nathan Wright has tendered his resignation. The move comes after former CEO Darrin Jamieson did not return earlier this month from a yearlong leave of absence. Jamieson took the leave of absence in 2023 and joined Pathways Executive Search (Pathways) as a Partner, operating from Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. Jamieson, during his term as CEO, ushered in a massive change in the SNEC administration that created a new tier of executive directors, demoted some directors to managers, and increased administrative costs. Just as the massive changes began implementation Jamieson took a one year leave of absence. For the current SNEC it meant a six-month learning curve on the new administrative changes with closed daylong sessions on various…



