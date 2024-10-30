Six Nations says Indigenous Services Canada bureaucracy slowing rebuild of Gane Yohs health centre

Six Nations continues to struggle with Indigenous Services Canada to restore services housed in Gane Yohs and reconstruct the building. Six Nations CEO Nathan Wright said they’re wading through the issues with Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) despite a commitment from ISC Minister Patty Hajdu at the General Council meeting on October 22. In an update to Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Wright said ISC is making it difficult. “We provided information to determine that it was going to be a new build, even though the minister made a commitment to a new build, they still made us jump through those hoops and go through that process,” he said. Wright said most of Gane Yohs’ Services continue to operate out of the White Pines Medical Centre and the dental clinic mobile trailer…
