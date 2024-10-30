Local News
ticker

Six Nations says Indigenous Services Canada bureaucracy slowing rebuild of Gane Yohs health centre

October 30, 2024 26 views

Six Nations continues to struggle with Indigenous Services Canada to restore services housed in Gane Yohs and reconstruct the building. Six Nations CEO Nathan Wright said they’re wading through the issues with Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) despite a commitment from ISC Minister Patty Hajdu at the General Council meeting on October 22. In an update to Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Wright said ISC is making it difficult. “We provided information to determine that it was going to be a new build, even though the minister made a commitment to a new build, they still made us jump through those hoops and go through that process,” he said. Wright said most of Gane Yohs’ Services continue to operate out of the White Pines Medical Centre and the dental clinic mobile trailer…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Indigenous people march in Brazil’s capital against bill limiting land rights

October 30, 2024 13

  Thousands march in Brazil defending Indigenous land rights (Twitter-Celia-Xakria) BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Bearing images…

Read more
National News

Alberta Government Gearing Up to Cull Wild Horses

October 30, 2024 14

ALBERTA, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Albertans who value their wild horse history…

Read more