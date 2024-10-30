Six Nations Elected Council being asked to fund $4 million post COVID student living allowance gap

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) says it will step up its advocacy for post-secondary student’s living allowance after being hit with a $4 million grant request from Grand River Post-Secondary Education Office (GRPSEO). GRPSEO asked SNEC to not only increase its advocacy work for student living allowances but to help them close the gap with a $4 million contribution at the General Finance meeting on October 21. SNEC committed to reinvigorating their advocacy efforts, but said they needed time to discuss funding options and where they could find it in the budget. Dr. Susan Hill, from GRPSEO told SNEC that in 2019 Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) announced it intended to change its funding model and offered an increase to the GRPSEO budget. Shortly after the pandemic hit and their budget…



