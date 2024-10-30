Local News
ticker

Indigenous Services Canada tells federal clean water committee Six Nations never consulted on water

October 30, 2024 23 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Councillor Greg Frazer told a federal committee Six Nations has never been consulted on its First Nations Clean Water Act. Councillor Frazer and Elected Chief Sherri Lyn Hill appeared before the federal committee First Nations Clean Water Act Oct 22. Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) told the committee all Six Nations residents had access to clean water and no drinking water advisories were in effect. Frazer told the committee “the thing we get from ISC is not always accurate.” He told the federal committee 30 per cent of the community is on the community’s water plant. He said the remaining 70 per cent of the community are on cisterns or wells that are not cleaned or tested. Frazer told the committee chair “no one has…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Indigenous people march in Brazil’s capital against bill limiting land rights

October 30, 2024 13

  Thousands march in Brazil defending Indigenous land rights (Twitter-Celia-Xakria) BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Bearing images…

Read more
National News

Alberta Government Gearing Up to Cull Wild Horses

October 30, 2024 14

ALBERTA, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Albertans who value their wild horse history…

Read more