Indigenous Services Canada tells federal clean water committee Six Nations never consulted on water

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Councillor Greg Frazer told a federal committee Six Nations has never been consulted on its First Nations Clean Water Act. Councillor Frazer and Elected Chief Sherri Lyn Hill appeared before the federal committee First Nations Clean Water Act Oct 22. Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) told the committee all Six Nations residents had access to clean water and no drinking water advisories were in effect. Frazer told the committee “the thing we get from ISC is not always accurate.” He told the federal committee 30 per cent of the community is on the community’s water plant. He said the remaining 70 per cent of the community are on cisterns or wells that are not cleaned or tested. Frazer told the committee chair “no one has…



