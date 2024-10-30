WCC exhibit time capsule of Six Nations governance history

By Austin Evans Writer The Woodland Cultural Centre’s (WCC) newest exhibition brings together new art and old artifacts to show how concerns and challenges from 100 years ago are evergreen. Titled “1924: Looking Back at the Last 100 Years of Hodinohso:ni Governance, Self-Determination, and Sovereignty,” the exhibition will be available from October 20 to January 2025. The exhibition looks at the history leading up to Canada’s failed coup of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) in 1924 and how it has shaped Six Nations of the Grand River since. On October 7, 1924, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police stormed the council house of the HCCC and removed all signs of them from the building. Though Canada attempted to replace the HCCC with their own band council, the HCCC has continued…



