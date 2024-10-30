National News
ticker

Two Vancouver Island dispensaries raided by RCMP, thousands of cannabis-laced candy bars seized

October 30, 2024 3 views

By Nora O’Malley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter BC RCMP Federal Policing say they have taken down an organized crime group after raiding two Vancouver Island dispensaries, five residences and arresting six suspects who were believed to be involved in the distribution of illicit drugs, unregulated cannabis, and contraband tobacco. The take down was executed on Oct. 3 at the Green Coast Dispensary in Port Alberni located on Hupacasath First Nation land and Coastal Storm Dispensary in Lantzville. Search warrants were also executed at a suspected stash site in Port Alberni, and a storage and production facility adjacent to Coastal Storm Dispensary, according to RCMP. This included two modular trailers where cannabis edibles were being produced, stored, and distributed. Police say the raid led to the seizure of over 120,000 cannabis edibles…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The Woodland Cultural Centre exhibit is a time capsule of Six Nations governance history, depicted here in artwork by Six Nations artist Dakota Brant. See story page 4. (Photo by Austin Evans)
Local News

WCC exhibit time capsule of Six Nations governance history

October 30, 2024 22

By Austin Evans Writer The Woodland Cultural Centre’s (WCC) newest exhibition brings together new art and…

Read more
Local News

Indigenous Services Canada tells federal clean water committee Six Nations never consulted on water

October 30, 2024 23

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Councillor Greg Frazer told a federal committee Six Nations…

Read more