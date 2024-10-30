Two Vancouver Island dispensaries raided by RCMP, thousands of cannabis-laced candy bars seized

By Nora O’Malley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter BC RCMP Federal Policing say they have taken down an organized crime group after raiding two Vancouver Island dispensaries, five residences and arresting six suspects who were believed to be involved in the distribution of illicit drugs, unregulated cannabis, and contraband tobacco. The take down was executed on Oct. 3 at the Green Coast Dispensary in Port Alberni located on Hupacasath First Nation land and Coastal Storm Dispensary in Lantzville. Search warrants were also executed at a suspected stash site in Port Alberni, and a storage and production facility adjacent to Coastal Storm Dispensary, according to RCMP. This included two modular trailers where cannabis edibles were being produced, stored, and distributed. Police say the raid led to the seizure of over 120,000 cannabis edibles…
