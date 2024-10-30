Six Nations to monitor where to go after AFN turns down $47 billion dollar child welfare reform

While the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) may have voted a massive $47.8 billion child welfare reform deal in October, Six Nations Elected Chief Sherri-lyn Hill says she voted for it. Elected Chief Sherri Lyn Hill told Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) at its October 22 meeting she voted for the deal. She said she voted in favour of the bill at both the Chiefs of Ontario (COO) and Assembly of First Nations (AFN) because she didn’t want to see families wait another 20 years to receive compensation. Hill did not say if SNEC had instructed her to vote in favour. “We just stay status quo for now. There’s a meeting in November with the COO and a meeting in December with the AFN,” she said. She reminded SNEC the…



