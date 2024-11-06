Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok survives confidence vote after effort to oust him

P.J. Akeeagok is still the premier of Nunavut after surviving a tight confidence vote in the Legislature on Wednesday. In a 10-8 vote, MLAs defeated a motion to strip him of his premiership and remove him from cabinet. “Well, I’m relieved,” Akeeagok said in an interview minutes after the vote. “I feel we’ve done some incredible work in the past three years that I feel so proud of.” On Monday Aivilik MLA Solomon Maliki advised the legislative assembly of his intent to move the motion, citing what he said was a lack of transparency in Akeeagok’s leadership. In Nunavut’s consensus government system — where there are no political parties — MLAs elect the premier and the cabinet. The remaining MLAs, who essentially serve as the opposition, also have the power…



