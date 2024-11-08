National News
ticker

‘A tragedy’: Judge urges northern Manitoba sobering shelter after police cell death

November 8, 2024 2 views

A judge is urging the Manitoba government to look at establishing a safe sobering centre in a northern community to prevent in-custody deaths of people detained due to intoxication. The recommendation follows an inquest into the 2019 death of John Ettawakapow in the town of The Pas. The inquest heard RCMP arrested the 54-year-old on Oct. 5, 2019, on accusations he was causing a disturbance while intoxicated. He was detained in a police cell with two others when one cellmate inadvertently placed his leg and foot on Ettawakapow’s neck and face. “Mr. Ettawakapow died in police care from a preventable cause. He needed help but he did not receive it,” Senior Judge Brian Colli said in the report released Thursday. Colli has called for the Justice Department to work with…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Canada’s Walk of Fame to honour Manitoba folk and country singer William Prince

November 7, 2024 40

Country-folk singer William Prince will receive a top award from Canada’s Walk of Fame. The musician…

Read more
National News

Environment commissioner says Canada on track to miss 2030 emissions targets

November 7, 2024 44

Canada is still not on track to meet its commitments under the Paris climate agreement, federal…

Read more