‘A tragedy’: Judge urges northern Manitoba sobering shelter after police cell death

A judge is urging the Manitoba government to look at establishing a safe sobering centre in a northern community to prevent in-custody deaths of people detained due to intoxication. The recommendation follows an inquest into the 2019 death of John Ettawakapow in the town of The Pas. The inquest heard RCMP arrested the 54-year-old on Oct. 5, 2019, on accusations he was causing a disturbance while intoxicated. He was detained in a police cell with two others when one cellmate inadvertently placed his leg and foot on Ettawakapow’s neck and face. “Mr. Ettawakapow died in police care from a preventable cause. He needed help but he did not receive it,” Senior Judge Brian Colli said in the report released Thursday. Colli has called for the Justice Department to work with…



