Inuk man shot dead by police a victim of systemic racism: Crown-Indigenous minister

November 8, 2024 5 views

The killing of an Inuk man by police earlier this week in Quebec’s Far North is an example of systemic racism, Canada’s minister for Crown-Indigenous relations said Thursday. Gary Anandasangaree said in a statement the police shooting of Joshua Papigatuk is another example of how Indigenous Peoples are impacted by the justice system, adding that change must include Indigenous-led solutions. “This tragedy underscores the deeply rooted systemic racism within our criminal justice system, which continues to disproportionately impact Indigenous Peoples,” Anandasangaree said. “Real, structural change is essential to address these injustices.” He called the death a “painful and tragic loss” for Joshua’s family and the community of Nunavik — Quebec’s northernmost region — and “for so many who have experienced much-too-familiar heartbreak.” Papigatuk was shot and killed and his twin…

