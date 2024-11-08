National News
Saskatchewan premier says school change rooms no longer first priority, names cabinet

November 8, 2024 5 views

(Canadian Press)-Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, fresh off a challenging election campaign, announced a new cabinet Thursday while deprioritizing a change room directive he had touted as his first order of business after the vote. Moe told reporters he misspoke when he said on the campaign trail before the Oct. 28 election that his first job if re-elected would be to ban “biological boys” from using school changing rooms with “biological girls.” He said he should have promised his first priorities were to meet with the lieutenant-governor, form a cabinet and set a legislative agenda. “When I was asked a question and provided a response on the change room policy here in the province, I (said) it was going to be the first order of business. I misspoke,” Moe said. “I…

