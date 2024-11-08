Failing bridge triggers state of emergency in Northern Ontario FirstNation

National News
By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  Ginoogaming First Nation has been forced to close a failing bridge owned by a logging company, cutting off the community’s access to the neighbouring town of Longlac. A new engineering report commissioned by the First Nation shows the private bridge built for industry to access timber around the reserve in the 1940s has decayed beyond the capacity to safely support vehicle traffic. “We’re asserting ourselves in our jurisdiction and our sovereignty to the land,” Ginoogaming Chief Sheri Taylor told a virtual press conference on Wednesday afternoon, held at roughly the same time as her community members were closing the road leading to the Making Ground River Bridge. “We will do what we need to do to make sure we have a safe bridge….

