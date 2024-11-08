National News
ticker

B.C. gender justice groups call for repeal of Name Act changed over child killer

November 8, 2024 7 views

Gender justice groups in British Columbia want the government to repeal recent provincial legislation that prevents people convicted of serious Criminal Code offences from changing their names. The call for the repeal of the Name Amendment Act comes from groups that include Gender-Affirming Healthcare, the Canadian Bar Association’s BC branch and the Trans Legal Clinic. The groups say the legislation was not necessary to protect the public and harms people most in need of legal name changes, including transgender and Indigenous people and survivors of gender-based violence. B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, who introduced the amended legislation last May, said then that the law will ensure people convicted of serious crimes, such as violence against other people and acts against children, cannot change their name. The Premier’s Office says in…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

National Indigenous Veterans Day, Nov 8

November 8, 2024

Since the War of 1812, Indigenous people have fought by the side of non-Indigenous, despite the…

Read more
National News

Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument in New Mexico is set to reopen

November 8, 2024 13

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument in New Mexico, which has been…

Read more