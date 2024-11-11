National News
ticker

Doug Ford’s highway strategy tries to circumvent federal oversight but opponents still have a plan

November 11, 2024 80 views

By Anushka Yadav Local Journalism Inititiative Program “The 413 is going to get the Bradford Bypass treatment,” Simcoe County Greenbelt Coalition Executive Director Margaret Prophet repeats, after expressing the same disappointment and frustration a few weeks ago. She is referring to the Doug Ford PC government’s Bill 212, the Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act. One of her many concerns: it won’t reduce gridlock and it won’t save you time. But those are the least of her worries. The Bill was introduced by Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria on October 21st. The controversial legislation “provides an exemption from the (federal) Environmental Assessment Act for enterprises, activities, proposals, plans and programs for or related to Highway 413” including both the early works and the project itself. “For greater certainty, nothing in…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Statement by the Prime Minister on Remembrance Day

November 11, 2024 63

November 11, 2024 Ottawa, Ontario The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on…

Read more
National News

‘I was called;’ Murray Sinclair’s life and legacy honoured at emotional memorial

November 11, 2024 62

-Canadian Press-Applause erupted over and over at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg Sunday as the…

Read more