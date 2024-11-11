Doug Ford’s highway strategy tries to circumvent federal oversight but opponents still have a plan

By Anushka Yadav Local Journalism Inititiative Program “The 413 is going to get the Bradford Bypass treatment,” Simcoe County Greenbelt Coalition Executive Director Margaret Prophet repeats, after expressing the same disappointment and frustration a few weeks ago. She is referring to the Doug Ford PC government’s Bill 212, the Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act. One of her many concerns: it won’t reduce gridlock and it won’t save you time. But those are the least of her worries. The Bill was introduced by Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria on October 21st. The controversial legislation “provides an exemption from the (federal) Environmental Assessment Act for enterprises, activities, proposals, plans and programs for or related to Highway 413” including both the early works and the project itself. “For greater certainty, nothing in…



