National News
ticker

Who ruined Hobo Hot Springs? Ministry investigates as mystery roils Harrison, B.C.

November 11, 2024 65 views

Canadian Press-Stories passed down from elders tell how First Nations from afar would paddle their canoes to bathe in the hot springs on the territory of the Sts’ailes First Nation. They believed the water contained medicine, said Sts’ailes Grand Chief William Charlie. “Our people have been using it for tens of thousands of years,” he said of the springs he called Qwólts, meaning boiling medicine water. The steaming waters in the Village of Harrison Hot Springs, 130 kilometres east of Vancouver, could once be enjoyed in pools known as the Hobo Hot Springs for free — unlike the neighbouring Harrison Hot Springs Resort where users of its pools must be resort guests. But last month, the Hobo Hot Springs were mysteriously filled in with dirt and rocks, surprising the nation,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Statement by the Prime Minister on Remembrance Day

November 11, 2024 63

November 11, 2024 Ottawa, Ontario The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on…

Read more
National News

‘I was called;’ Murray Sinclair’s life and legacy honoured at emotional memorial

November 11, 2024 61

-Canadian Press-Applause erupted over and over at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg Sunday as the…

Read more