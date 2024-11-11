National News
ticker

Grand Chief Gull-Masty honoured for conservation work

November 11, 2024 60 views

On behalf of the many individuals who contributed to the Cree Regional Conservation Strategy, Grand Chief Mandy Gull-Masty was named the co-recipient of the Conservation Visionary Award October 17 by a prestigious international organization. Alongside Rappahannock Chief Anne Richardson, who returned her tribe to their ancestral lands in Virginia, the International Land Conservation Network honoured Gull-Masty in Quebec City at the ILCN’s Global Congress. The event is a flagship program of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, co-hosted by the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC), that is held every three years. “It is tremendously important that conservationists around the world take note of the passion and skill that Indigenous leaders bring to the field of land and cultural conservation,” stated ILCN director Jim Levitt. With carbon-dense forests and key wildlife…

