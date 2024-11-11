National News
Federal government faces potential loss if Trans Mountain pipeline sold: PBO

November 11, 2024 63 views

Canadian Press-Taxpayers are facing potential billions of dollars in losses on the sale of the Trans Mountain pipeline as the Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates its current value is less than the sum of its assets. The pipeline could be worth between $29.6 billion and $33.4 billion, depending on several assumptions including what happens after the initial 20-year contracts expire, the budget watchdog said Friday. Meanwhile, the pipeline’s total assets amounted to $35.2 billion, liabilities were $26.9 billion and shareholder equity was $8.3 billion, as of Dec. 31, 2023. If the pipeline was sold at the values estimated by the PBO, the proceeds would fall short of the government’s equity in the project. “After the outstanding liabilities are repaid, the remaining amount would be less than the shareholder’s equity. (Trans Mountain…

