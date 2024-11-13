Uncategorized

Jordan’s Principle critics often mistaken, says SAO

November 13, 2024

By Darrell Greer Local Journalism Initiative Rankin Inlet senior administrative officer (SAO) Darren Flynn has had enough of unfounded worries or accusations regarding the distribution of Jordan’s Principle funding in the community. Jordan’s Principle is a legal rule named in memory of Jordan River Anderson, a First Nations child from Norway House Cree Nation in Manitoba. Born with complex medical needs, Jordan spent more than two years unnecessarily in hospital, waiting to leave, while the Province of Manitoba and the federal government argued over who should pay for his at-home care — care that would have been paid for immediately had Jordan not been First Nations. The boy died in the hospital at age five, never having spent a day in a family home. With the support of their community…

